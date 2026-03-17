Madras High Court sought reply from ECI on plea against tender for webcasting facilities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought the response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to a petition filed by a private firm – providing surveillance system for elections – challenging the recent tender floated by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Tamil Nadu for installing webcasting facilities at the 75,000 polling stations in the state for the elections.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the commission to file the reply on Tuesday, and accordingly, adjourned the hearing.

The petition – filed by G Haritha, director of I-Net Secure Labs Private Limited – said the company is engaged in providing large-scale surveillance services for electoral monitoring process including live web streaming of polling proceedings during elections and has experience of offering such service in eight states including Tamil Nadu and Bihar, where the polls were held recently.

In the last seven years, it has supplied 1.80 lakh cameras to polling stations for webcasting and 8,000 CCTV cameras to counting centres. The office of the CEO had issued an e-tender notification dated March 3, 2026, inviting bids for live webcasting in polling stations on the polling day and recording on the counting day for current elections requiring about 1.50 lakh cameras.