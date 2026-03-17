No Doctor on duty at PHC: 4.5-year-old dies near Thuraiyur in Tamil Nadu

However, they alleged that no doctor or nurse was on duty at the PHC at that time. “We rushed him there hoping for immediate help, but there was no doctor. Only one staff member was present and could not treat him,” said K. Kumar, a relative of the child.

Dhivya said that the delay proved fatal. “If there had been a doctor, my child could have been saved. There was no one to attend to him in an emergency,” she alleged.

As there was no one to attend to them, the parents took the child in a private vehicle to a hospital in Thuraiyur, where he was declared brought dead.

Official sources indicated that one doctor’s post at the PHC is vacant, while another staff member is on maternity leave.

A doctor from a nearby PHC has been given additional charge to oversee Kannanur.

Health department officials said that an inquiry is underway, but no action has been taken so far.

“We will press charges and take appropriate action once a prima facie case is established,” said V. Saravanan, District Collector.