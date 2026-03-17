Not enough speed bumps, motorists pose threat on many Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Despite police efforts, rash driving continues unabated on several busy roads in the city, posing a threat to road users pedestrians. People living on the streets have urged authorities to strictly enforce speed limits, install boards warning road users and take stringent action on violators.

Tiruchy has witnessed a surge in vehicles in recent years. Hotspots of rash driving include Shastri Road, Students Road, Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road, Bharathidasan Road, Cauvery Bridge, Collector Office Road, and Pudukkottai Road. Many of them lack adequate speed-breakers.

Sources in city police said over 30 traffic personnel are deployed at signals and busy areas. Further, they register around 190 cases against violators each month. However, the measures have not yielded results.

Minor and non-fatal accidents are reported almost on a daily basis. In the past six months, the city witneesed over 25 fatal accidents and 76 non-fatal accidents. Road safety activists say the speed limit in the city is 20-40 km/hr, but most motorists don't stick to it.

"The situation is alarming. Drivers, especially youngsters, often exceed the speed limit, putting lives at risk," said V Ramesh, a resident of Anna Nagar.