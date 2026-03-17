Off the cuff: Shawl-spinning becomes TN’s new rally ritual

Keep calm and twirl the shawl!

Political rallies in Tamil Nadu seem to have found a new crowd ritual — shawl twirling. At recent events in Tiruchy, from the PM’s visit to the DMK and NTK conferences, cadre could be seen energetically twirling party-coloured shawls above their heads amid the blaring of campaign songs.

What was once just a party scarf has now become a full-fledged campaign accessory. The DMK’s black-and-red checked shawl, the AIADMK’s colour variant, NTK tiger flag and BJP’s saffron scarves, have all been spun around in the air at rallies by party cadre and supporters.

Some say the dramatic flourish gained momentum only actor-politician Vijay’s rallies made the gesture something of a signature move. Either way, political gatherings now come with a bit of choreography.

Pearson Lenekar S R