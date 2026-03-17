Ooty doctor arrested over sexual assault of medical student

NILGIRIS: A doctor working at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ooty was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old medical student after luring her with promises of helping her pass an examination

Police identified the accused as Dr Om Prakash (44), working in the hospital’s emergency department. According to police sources, the student, who hails from a northern state, was allegedly approached by the doctor claiming he could help her clear the examination. He allegedly invited her to a lodge near the Finger Post area in Ooty.

Investigators said the doctor allegedly consumed alcohol, assured the student he would speak to college authorities and then sexually assaulted her. He is also accused of recording the act on his mobile phone. The student later filed a complaint at the AWPS in Ooty, following which the police registered a case and arrested him.