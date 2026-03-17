Coimbatore’s elevated roads become speed traps as fatalities mount

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Traffic Police have decided to deploy additional units at major road stretches and key flyovers to strictly monitor and control over-speeding as it has become a major contributing factor to the increasing number of accidents and fatalities in the city in recent months.

Motorists also expressed serious concerns about the lack of adequate safety measures on the city's flyovers and have demanded better infrastructure and preventive steps to reduce the risk of accidents, especially during off-peak hours like early morning and late night.

On Thursday night, a 26-year-old labourer, Pradeep Kumar from Kurinji Nagar near Madukkarai died while riding his two-wheeler on the Tiruchy Road flyover.

Pradeep, who worked at a private firm in SIHS Colony near Singanallur, was returning home around 10.30 pm when he allegedly lost control of his bike due to over speeding while climbing the flyover.

The vehicle collided with an electricity pole mounted on the parapet wall, throwing him off and causing severe head injuries. He died on the spot, said police.

After autopsy, his body was handed over to the family on Friday evening. The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-East) registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident earlier this year, on February 7, 2026, A Varun Dharman (17) from Sasthri Nagar, Gandhipuram, died in a road accident on the Gandhipuram flyover along Sathyamangalam Road. Varun was speeding on a scooter with his two friends, P Mugunthan (15) from Tatabad near Rathinapuri and Sanjay, when he lost control of the vehicle. Varun and Mugunthan were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where Varun succumbed to his injuries.