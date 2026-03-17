Parent lodges complaint against Coimbatore school teacher for 'thrashing' son, DCPO orders inquiry

COIMBATORE: The District Child Protection Committee (DCPO) launched an enquiry on Monday after a parent lodged a complaint with the Childline and the police alleging that a math teacher at a private matriculation school assaulted their son with stick for poor performance in the subject.

An officer from the DCPO inquired with the student, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for injuries to both legs allegedly inflicted by a teacher.

C Manickaraj, father of the student from Kallipalayam near SS Kulam on the city's outskirts, told TNIE that his son is a Class 10 student at a private matriculation school in Peelamedu, where he stays in the hostel.

"On March 1, the mathematics teacher took him to the school's sick room and brutally thrashed him with a stick for not studying well in her subject. He sustained bleeding injuries on both legs.

The teacher threatened him to not tell anyone about it. Since then, he has been feeling tired, and pus began draining from the leg injuries in the next few days. Despite this, he attended his Class 10 first exam in Tamil on March 11, suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. Although, he wrote the exam in poor condition, the school management later admitted him to a private hospital and informed me," he said.