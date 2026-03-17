Push for transparency: Namakkal poultry farmers seek registration of farms

NAMAKKAL: In a bid to ensure transparency and proper record keeping of bird population, egg production and export activities, poultry farmers in Namakkal, one of the country's major egg production hubs, have stressed the need for registration of poultry farms.

Industry representatives said Namakkal district has over 1,000 poultry farms, producing nearly five to six crore eggs a day, with a significant share being exported to several countries.

However, farmers said the existing figures are only rough estimates, as the absence of a proper registration system makes it difficult to track exact data on farms, production and exports.

Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, said, "For any sector to grow or seek government support, accurate data is needed. With proper data, it becomes easier to approach the government for assistance, analyse market trends, assess production requirements and plan exports accordingly.”

“If poultry farms in Namakkal are formally registered, it would bring better regulation and standardisation in the sector. Registration will create a structured system. Poultry is no longer just a rural activity; it is a major export-oriented sector. A proper system will improve credibility and help boost exports," he said.

Jahan R, secretary of the Egg and Poultry Products Exporters Association, said an attempt to introduce a registration system for poultry farms in Namakkal was made about four years ago, but was dropped due to various reasons.

"With farm registration, the exact number of birds, production levels and export volumes can be tracked. It will also help strengthen biosecurity measures and ensure that farms meet international standards," he said.