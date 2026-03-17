SA Tamilselvan wins Sahitya Akademi Award for literary criticism

CHENNAI: Writer SA Tamilselvan, affiliated with the CPM, has been selected for the 2025 Sahitya Akademi Award for his book Tamil Sirukathaiyin Thadangal (Traces of the Tamil Short Story), a work of literary criticism that studies the evolution of Tamil short stories. Tamilselvan is also a senior functionary of the Tamil Nadu Murpokku Ezhuthalar Kalaignargal Sangam.

Tamilselvan has been active in the Tamil literary world for nearly five decades and has written extensively on subjects such as literature, culture, education, science, feminism, politics and history. His works range from small booklets of about 16 pages to large volumes running close to 1,000 pages.

In all, he has authored more than 100 books, including essays, short stories and children’s literature. Besides writing, he regularly participates in literary meetings, encourages young writers and promotes discussions on literature, according to writers associated with progressive literary movements.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamilselvan said Tamil short stories have a history spanning more than a century. His 900-page study examines the works of around 60 writers, from Subramania Bharati to Gandharvan, who wrote short stories between 1920 and 1970.

He said the objective of the book was to introduce young readers to the ideas and narrative styles of these writers and to kindle interest in Tamil short stories.He added that the second part of the study is currently being written.

Congratulating him, CM MK Stalin said Tamilselvan’s writing reflects the themes and life of the land he portrays. He expressed hope that Tamilselvan’s works would be translated into other languages.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, TMC(M) chief GK Vasan and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran congratulated him.