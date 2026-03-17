Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls | 4 claimants to Fort St George

M K Stalin DMK President

S His statesman-like image cultivated by leading an ideologically coherent alliance to successive victories. His departure from the vitriol that earlier marked the DMK-AIADMK rivalry and thereby earning the respect of even some from opposition camps. Several welfare measures rolled out by the government. State’s economic growth.

W Criticisms mounted by the opposition parties of DMK being a “one-family” affair. Allegations of corruption faced by senior DMK leaders including K N Nehru and V Senthil Balaji, and attacks from the opposition regarding alleged deterioration of law and order.

O A splintered opposition in what is likely to be a four-cornered contest. Signs of friction in the AIADMK-BJP alliance. AIADMK joining hands with the BJP after bitterly criticising it in 2024. Actor Vijay’s alleged consideration to join the NDA can help in consolidation of minority votes.

T With TVK professing similar ideology, the possibility of the party eating into votes of women and youth if it contests alone. Difficulties in sharing seats with allies. Ability of AIADMK to retain the western region as its stronghold with BJP’s support.