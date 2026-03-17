Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls | 4 claimants to Fort St George

M K Stalin DMK President
S His statesman-like image cultivated by leading an ideologically coherent alliance to successive victories. His departure from the vitriol that earlier marked the DMK-AIADMK rivalry and thereby earning the respect of even some from opposition camps. Several welfare measures rolled out by the government. State’s economic growth.
W Criticisms mounted by the opposition parties of DMK being a “one-family” affair. Allegations of corruption faced by senior DMK leaders including K N Nehru and V Senthil Balaji, and attacks from the opposition regarding alleged deterioration of law and order.
O A splintered opposition in what is likely to be a four-cornered contest. Signs of friction in the AIADMK-BJP alliance. AIADMK joining hands with the BJP after bitterly criticising it in 2024. Actor Vijay’s alleged consideration to join the NDA can help in consolidation of minority votes.
T With TVK professing similar ideology, the possibility of the party eating into votes of women and youth if it contests alone. Difficulties in sharing seats with allies. Ability of AIADMK to retain the western region as its stronghold with BJP’s support.
Vijay TVK president
S Vijay’s larger-than-life image, commanding a massive fan base and loyal cadre who shifted from his fan clubs to the party. Considerable support he seems to enjoy among young voters, cutting across religious, caste and geographic lines. Constant media glare due to star power and strong social media presence of his supporters.
W A political novice, Vijay is criticised for his filmy speeches and lack of accessibility. TVK is currently a virtual one-man show with no other prominent star campaigners unlike the Dravidian majors. Death of 41 people in the Karur stampede during Vijay’s roadshow, his reaction and the widespread criticism towards it.
O The public fatigue towards the state’s duopoly politics. Vijay has entered into politics at a time when two Dravidian stalwarts — M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa — are not present. With no iconic personality in politics, Vijay could fill in the vacuum. Contesting independently also gives him full seat-sharing flexibility.
T TVK has neither the strength, nor structure, nor reliable candidates across all 234 constituencies. Although he enjoys a mass support base, TVK is seen as the most unprepared party.
Edappadi K Palaniswami General secy, AIADMK
S His firm assertion that he is the undisputed leader of the party, with all expelled leaders giving up their claims to re-enter the party in one way or the other. Sharp grasp of electoral campaigns and ground realities as a leader who rose through the ranks. Energetic campaigning throughout the state and relentlessly attacking the DMK on its weak points.
W Inability to forge a wider alliance by bringing in new parties. Lack of trust from religious minorities due to change of stance to ally with the BJP. Being vulnerable to criticisms from the DMK on being subservient to the BJP.
O Anti-incumbency against the DMK, which has never been able to get reelected to power since 1971. New entrant TVK splitting the votes of minorities. Potential to retain western belt as a party stronghold with BJP’s support.
T Expelled leaders joining the TVK, DMK or floating their own outfits that could dent party’s core vote bank to some extent. TVK trying to frame the election as a battle between itself and the DMK and trying to appropriate the image of late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.
Seeman Chief coordinator, NTK
S Ideologically persuaded cadre base. Consistent political stance and lighter baggage from the past due to commitment in not aligning with any other party. Status of a recognised party. Fiery speeches evoking a strong sense of Tamil identity and attacking Dravidian parties that resonate with many voters.
W Inability to record a victory in Assembly or Lok Sabha elections so far, which leads to many thinking of NTK as a non-viable party. Relatively limited resources and organisational base compared to established parties like DMK and AIADMK. Absence of strong regional-level leaders. Fantastical and contradictory remarks made in the past.
O Criticisms faced by other major parties and the inability by TVK to build a strong organisational base. Ability to compensate for lack of resources through strong social media campaigning to position the party as a viable alternative.
T Actor Vijay’s ability to position himself as an alternative, leveraging on the charisma and the following he has earned a film star. A four-cornered contest that can diminish the attention that his party could garner in the run-up to the polls.