Tamil Nadu quarry owners must upgrade GPS in trucks before March 31 or lose permit

MADURAI: Permits of nearly 45,000 vehicles involved in mining and transportation of minerals across the state may be cancelled if Automotive Industry Standard 140 (AIS-140) GPS devices are not installed in these vehicles before March 31, an official said.

“Nearly 90,000 vehicles in Tamil Nadu are now being operated with old GPS devices, and 50% have already been fitted with the new devices. The rest will have to upgrade in the next 15 days. If the quarry owners fail to do that, the transport department will cancel their permits,” a transport department official said. “The mandatory upgradation of GPS was announced three months ago,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary of Transport Department and Additional Chief Secretary of Natural Resources Department, said the direction was issued by the Tamil Nadu government three months ago and the Madras High Court had upheld it in its order dated December 17, 2025. “Once the device is installed, officials will integrate it with the department’s Mineral Management System (MiMAS),” he said.