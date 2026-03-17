TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna's allegation regarding my political entry untrue: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday denied TVK’s senior functionary Aadhav Arjuna's remarks regarding his entry into politics.

In a statement issued five days after Aadhav made the remarks, he said, “Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a senior leadership position in TVK, has recently made a remark that is contrary to the truth.”

Rajinikanth, in his statement, thanked all politicians, journalists and members of the film fraternity who condemned the “defamatory remark” and voiced their opinion in his support.

“Time won't speak, but will wait and deliver a reply,” he concluded the statement.

Aadhav, while speaking at a protest organised by his party on Thursday, claimed that Rajinikanth giving up his decision to enter politics was because of the “threats” he faced from the “DMK family.” Striking a parallel with actor Vijay launching TVK, he said Vijay had strong mental resolve.

Rajinikanth’s remarks came a day after strong criticisms voiced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran against Aadhav, signalling an end to speculations that the TVK might join their alliance.

Besides Palaniswami and Nagenthran, the other leaders whom Rajinikanth thanked included Union Minister of State L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy, VCK president Thol Tirumavalavan, BJP leaders K Annamalai, Arjunamurthy, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, and few members of from the cine industry and the media.