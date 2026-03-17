Vijay reviews poll strategy; TVK denies alliance talks

CHENNAI: A day after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, TVK president Vijay on Monday held discussions with senior party leaders at the party office in Teynampet to review poll preparations. The meeting was attended by general secretary N Bussy Anand, general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar.

According to sources, the leaders discussed Vijay’s campaign plans for the upcoming elections. Sources said the meeting also included discussions on the selection of candidates for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Nirmal Kumar denied reports that the party had held discussions with other parties regarding alliances. He said there had been no talks with the BJP, AIADMK, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala or PMK founder S Ramadoss.

“No discussions of any kind, at any level, have taken place with any political party or leader,” he stated. “False narratives have been circulated in the past linking us with several parties, including the Congress, and it is well known that those claims turned out to be false,” he added. He also alleged that the reports were being spread by DMK with the intention of creating confusion among the public and TVK cadre.

The clarification comes days after Anand held a meeting with district secretaries, during which several leaders reportedly urged the leadership to consider forging an alliance to defeat “evil force DMK”.