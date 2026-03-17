Year on, beneficiaries await power connection for newly built houses in Thottiyapatti

MADURAI: Around 200 families from Thirumangalam taluk, who built houses in early 2025 on the free patta land assigned to them in Thottiyapatti hamlet in Periya Alangulam panchayat, are still awaiting power connection, which has prevented them from shifting to their new homes.

According to sources, though the families were given free patta land in 2010, many did not move to the Thottiyapatti hamlet immediately, as it is located eight kilometres away from Thirumangalam.

K Anthony Quershi, one of the residents, said most of the members of these families are daily-wage labourers from Thirumangalam and the surrounding areas. After advice from officials of the district administration, nearly 150 families moved to the area in 2020 and constructed houses, he said. In 2024, 200 more families got their land surveyed and constructed houses, but they are yet to receive power connections.

S Santhosh, another resident, flagged the issues faced by the villagers in obtaining documents. He said, "They have built houses that measure 100-150 sq ft in area. While few have patta and revenue receipts, some do not possess any revenue certificate; some have Aadhar cards with old addresses. These prevent the residents from getting a power connection. How can they stay in the new houses even for a day, without a power connection?"

Tangedco (Madurai) officials alleged that the organisation did not deny new power connections to any villager in the hamlet. "All the beneficiaries have pattas under the free patta category, but some don't have revenue receipts, which are critical in validating the residential status of the beneficiary. A legal undertaking, written on a Rs 200-stamp paper, along with the patta, should be submitted to establish the residential status. This alone is enough for getting a power connection," said one of the officials.