DMK moves Madras HC seeking ED probe against AIADMK ex-ministers for money laundering

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court with a plea for issuing directions to the Enforcement Directorate to register cases against AIADMK ex-ministers for money laundering and hold a probe.

DMK has been alleging continued inaction due to political considerations on the part of the Enforcement Directorate over initiating money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) despite FIRs and materials revealing the generation of proceeds of crime against seven former ministers of AIADMK, including SP Velumani and P Thangamani

Nine individual writ petitions have been filed by DMK’s Rajya Sabha Member R Girirajan in this regard.

He alleged that the Central agency had committed ‘dereliction of statutory duty’ by failing to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against these persons despite the existence of prima facie materials against them for having generated ‘proceeds of crime’.

Citing the FIRs registered against the former ministers Velumani, Thangamani, C Vijaya Baskar, MR Vijayabaskar, R Kamaraj, KC Veeramani, KP Anbalagan, former MLA B Sathyanarayanan alias T Nagar Sathya, and former president of Central Cooperative Bank in Salem R Elangovan by the DVAC for ‘large scale corruption’ and ‘misappropriation of public funds’, the MP said the offences committed by them constitute ‘scheduled offences’ under the PMLA.

Recalling that the High Court has recently ordered the registration of an FIR against a sitting minister (from the DMK) based on the materials shared by the ED, he said it is surprising that the ED has not taken similar action against these former ministers of AIADMK who were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).