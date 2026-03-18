Tamil Nadu

Eatery razed after eight suffer poisoning in TN's Madurai; seven-year-old in ICU

Food safety officials conducted an inspection at the facility and collected food samples for testing, and also suspended the shop’s licence and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000.
Corporation officials on Tuesday demolished the hotel constructed on a government land in K K Nagar after eight people fell ill recently.
Corporation officials on Tuesday demolished the hotel constructed on a government land in K K Nagar after eight people fell ill recently.(Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
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MADURAI: Food safety officials sealed a hotel in KK Nagar, Madurai, on Sunday following an incident where eight persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. While seven of them were discharged by Tuesday, a seven-year-old boy remains in the ICU of a private hospital, and his condition is reported to be critical.

According to an official from Health Department, “On March 13, a group of people visited a hotel in K K Nagar, Madurai. The group had non-vegetarian food at the hotel before leaving. By March 14 (Saturday), all members of the group showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. They initially sought preliminary treatment at a PHC but were later admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. By March 15, the condition of the boy worsened, prompting his transfer to a private hospital.”

Food safety officials conducted an inspection at the facility and collected food samples for testing. They also suspended the shop’s licence and imposed a fine of `8,000.

Additionally, the facility has been sealed. Sanitary officers have also inspected the premises and collected water samples for analysis and removed the facility for suspected encroachment on government land.

Madurai
food poisoning

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