Eatery razed after eight suffer poisoning in TN's Madurai; seven-year-old in ICU

MADURAI: Food safety officials sealed a hotel in KK Nagar, Madurai, on Sunday following an incident where eight persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. While seven of them were discharged by Tuesday, a seven-year-old boy remains in the ICU of a private hospital, and his condition is reported to be critical.

According to an official from Health Department, “On March 13, a group of people visited a hotel in K K Nagar, Madurai. The group had non-vegetarian food at the hotel before leaving. By March 14 (Saturday), all members of the group showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. They initially sought preliminary treatment at a PHC but were later admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. By March 15, the condition of the boy worsened, prompting his transfer to a private hospital.”

Food safety officials conducted an inspection at the facility and collected food samples for testing. They also suspended the shop’s licence and imposed a fine of `8,000.

Additionally, the facility has been sealed. Sanitary officers have also inspected the premises and collected water samples for analysis and removed the facility for suspected encroachment on government land.