ECI’s 327 observers to keep watch on Tamil Nadu from today

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed 327 observers – 136 general observers, 40 police observers and 151 expenditure observers – in view of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The observers will assume charge on Wednesday.

The commission has also appointed Central observers to assist it in ensuring free and fair elections.

The state government has separately constituted a Screening Committee to examine proposal for any types of works to be taken up by government departments on an urgent basis, which may otherwise be not possible when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The committee, headed by the chief secretary, will scrutinise all such proposals before they are forwarded to the ECI through the chief electoral officer (CEO) for approval. The committee will ensure compliance with ECI guidelines and a uniform decision-making process.

Meanwhile, CEO Archana Patnaik, in a statement, said a candidate contesting in the Assembly election is permitted to incur election-related expenditure of up to `40 lakh. The 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu have been equipped with dedicated surveillance teams, including flying squads and static surveillance teams. As many as 25 Election Expenditure