Fight for PMK: Madras HC refuses to vacate stay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to vacate its interim stay on proceedings before a city civil court in a suit filed by PMK founder S Ramadoss against his son Anbumani Ramadoss over the use of the party name, flag and poll symbol. Justice TV Thamilselvi directed the city civil court to take up the civil suits and related interim applications only after May 10, noting that the Assembly election process would be over by then.

The direction was issued on petitions filed by Vadivel Ravanan, general secretary of the PMK faction led by Anbumani, seeking a direction to the civil court to first dispose of his impleadment petition before deciding the civil suit of Ramadoss.

The court then issued an interim injunction against the civil court proceedings. In the meantime, Ramadoss filed a petition seeking the HC to vacate the stay.

When the petitions came up for hearing, counsel for Anbumani submitted that the filing of nomination has started for the Assembly polls in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Once the election process gets started, the courts cannot interfere with it, he told the court.