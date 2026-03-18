Flying squads seize Rs 14-crore jewels, plastic buckets with EPS stickers during raids

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Virudhunagar on Tuesday seized gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery worth Rs 14 crore that were being transported in a courier vehicle from Madurai to Nagercoil without any valid documentation.
During a check at Soolakarai, officials intercepted a vehicle and discovered unaccounted jewellery. Further, the gunman accompanying the vehicle was found in possession of a firearm without obtaining the required exemption from authorities.
In separate incidents, flying squads seized 38 plastic buckets allegedly stored in the house of a party functionary and cash during vehicle checks in Madurai district on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a flying squad led by Muthuraman searched the house of an AIADMK functionary Vijayamurugan at Villur village near Kallikudi, under Thirumangalam constituency and seized 38 plastic buckets that allegedly were meant to distributed to the voters in the constituency. The items were handed over to the Thirumangalam taluk office.
In another incident, officials led by surveillance team officer Sam Daniel intercepted a car at ThanakkanKulam, near Netaji Nagar on the Madurai - Thirumangalam road. Upon inspection, they found Rs 1,30,500 inside the vehicle without valid documents. The cash was seized and handed over to Thiruparankundram Election Officer Rajaguru. The vehicle was driven by Viswanathan, a resident of Chinna Ulagani near Thirumangalam.
The highest seizure was reported in Melur constituency, where Rs 15.32 lakh was intercepted. This was followed by Rs 5.94 lakh in Madurai Central and Rs 5.80 lakh in Madurai East, all of which were being transported without valid documents.
In Madurai South, officials seized Rs 1.11 lakh in cash along with around 36.33 litres of liquor. Other seizures included Rs 3.61 lakh in Sholavandan, Rs 2 lakh in Usilampatti, Rs 1 lakh in Thirumangalam, and Rs 77,000 in Madurai North. Additionally, goods worth approximately Rs 80,000, suspected to be intended for distribution, were confiscated in Madurai Central.
Officials said that, in total, Rs 35.55 lakh in cash along with liquor and other items were brought under the control of the Election Commission, taking the overall value of seizures to Rs 36.64 lakh in two days.