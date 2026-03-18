Flying squads seize Rs 14-crore jewels, plastic buckets with EPS stickers during raids

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Virudhunagar on Tuesday seized gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery worth Rs 14 crore that were being transported in a courier vehicle from Madurai to Nagercoil without any valid documentation.

During a check at Soolakarai, officials intercepted a vehicle and discovered unaccounted jewellery. Further, the gunman accompanying the vehicle was found in possession of a firearm without obtaining the required exemption from authorities.

In separate incidents, flying squads seized 38 plastic buckets allegedly stored in the house of a party functionary and cash during vehicle checks in Madurai district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a flying squad led by Muthuraman searched the house of an AIADMK functionary Vijayamurugan at Villur village near Kallikudi, under Thirumangalam constituency and seized 38 plastic buckets that allegedly were meant to distributed to the voters in the constituency. The items were handed over to the Thirumangalam taluk office.