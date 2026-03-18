Fragments of torpedo jars found at TN's Vembakottai excavation site

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Fragments of torpedo jars, believed to have been used in Roman and West Asian regions for transporting liquids such as olive oil and wine, have been unearthed during excavations at the Vembakottai archaeological site.

The torpedo jar fragments were identified while categorising pottery shreds unearthed from the site.

The Vembakottai excavations, carried out in three phases by the state archaeology department, have yielded several rare artefacts, including terracotta seals, glass beads, conch bangles, microlithic tools, terracotta earrings, figurines, rings, discs, and ivory items.

The finding of the torpedo jar fragments is considered significant, as such jars are historically associated with overseas trade, especially in the Roman and West Asian regions.

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, in a statement, noted that the presence of these fragments proves that ancient Tamil merchants traded along the Vaippar river basin with foreign regions.