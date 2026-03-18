Mother of infant girl booked under POCSO in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old woman, the mother of two-and-a-half-year-old-girl who died due to fatal injuries sustained in a sexual assault, was on Tuesday booked under Section 21(1) of the Pocso Act for failure to report the crime.

Police said Kalaignar alias M Periyanayagam (40), who was in a relationship with the woman, had committed the crime.

Following the postmortem report confirming sexual assault, Periyanayagam was arrested on February 26. He was an Anchetti union DMK youth wing organiser.

In the wake of the arrest, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani and social activist Piyush Manush urged Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar and SP P Thangadurai to take action against former Anchetti inspector Sumithra and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), alleging lapses in handling the case.

Sumithra had been suspended in the first week of March by the Salem Commissioner. Collector C Dinesh Kumar said action would be taken after an inquiry into the role of officials. He, however, maintained that the DCPU had no role in the incident.