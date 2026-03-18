Off the cuff | The 100 call for poll seat

Police in Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district were treated to an unconventional plea when a 42-year-old woman rang the emergency helpline, not out of danger, but for democracy.

The call was made to request assistance in securing an MLA ticket from TVK. Officers followed up, only to find she had taken her political disappointment, and perhaps a drink or two, rather seriously after being rebuffed by local party figures.

Having recently joined the party and found little encouragement, she appeared to believe the police might intervene in electoral affairs. She was gently advised that cops do not handle candidate selection.

S Senthil Kumar