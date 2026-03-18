Summer alert: TNEB chief announces cleanliness drive

CHENNAI: Amid summer heat, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman and managing director J Radhakrishnan has instructed all engineers and technical staff to maintain strict cleanliness at all power-related facilities.

According to the directive, all substations, transformer yards, switchyards, office premises and nearby areas under power transmission and distribution corporations should be kept completely free of dry leaves, dry grass, paper and plastic waste and other inflammable materials. The move aims to prevent fire accidents and ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply, especially during the summer.

In his instruction, Radhakrishnan said all field officers must ensure regular cleaning and removal of such waste on a continuous basis. He stressed that extra care should be taken during summer to avoid fire risks near electrical installations.

He also said special attention must be given to areas near transformers, switchgear, cable trenches, control rooms, fencing, compound walls and open yards, where dry leaves and debris usually collect. These materials should be cleared immediately and disposed of safely.

The chairman further directed chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers to closely monitor the implementation of these instructions. They should also carry out regular inspections of substations, transformer locations and other installations under their control.