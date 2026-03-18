TN Assembly polls 2026 | CPM demands Singanallur constituency under the DMK alliance

COIMBATORE: With the Communist Party of India (Marxist), an ally of DMK, demanding the Singanallur Assembly Constituency this time, the party district secretary C Padmanabhan is likely to field as the candidate, if the constituency is allocated to CPM.

In the 2021 assembly election, CPM was not given a seat in the 10 assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district. It was given six seats at Nagapattinam, Gandarvakkottai, Kovilpatti, Dindigul, Thiruparankungram and Harur. The party won at Nagapattinam and Gandarvakkottai.

In the 2026 assembly election seat sharing talks with DMK, the party is expecting Singanallur to be given to them based on their demand. KC Karunakaran from CPM became the last MLA from the constituency in 2001. In 2006, the CPM contested in Singanallur constituency under the DMK alliance when party candidate A Soundararajan lost by 14 votes to AIADMK candidate R Chinnaswamy.

After that, the party has not contested directly from the constituency so far. In 2016, when CPM was under the Makkal Nala Kootani, the seat was allocated to MDMK. Meanwhile, the party feels that it should contest from Coimbatore district after it has expressed willingness for Singanallur Constituency as it has a considerable number of votes from working class people.