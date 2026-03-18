TN Assembly polls 2026 | DMK faces test in Velumani turf

COIMBATORE: The well-laid roads in Thondamuthur constituency sum it up; they stand testimony to the popularity of AIADMK strongman SP Velumani, who secured a hat-trick, winning the seat in the last three Assembly elections, routing his opponents by large margins.

Why the DMK could not make its mark in the segment after 1996 is evident in the words of K Kannan, an auto driver, who said all the roads in the constituency were laid during Velumani’s tenure.

“He brought in development. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he had even facilitated food for the public on most of the days,” he says.

Echoing the same sentiments, A Kumar, a roadside vendor, from Kovaipudur in the constituency says, “Velumani is easily approachable. For my daughter’s marriage, I handed over the invitation at his office, and he attended the marriage and gave Rs 5,000 each to the bride and the groom. We do not have any grievances concerning basic needs, as Velumani has already fulfilled them.”

For former CM J Jayalalithaa’s birthday, Velumani gave gift hampers consisting of seven items, he recollects.

On the other hand, DMK is trying its best to break the winning streak of AIADMK in the constituency which is a mix of urban and agrarian population, and is dominated by the Gounder community, Muslims and Scheduled Caste. The ruling party has started its poll campaign with wall posters saying ‘We will win, we will only win’.