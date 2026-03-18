TN Assembly polls 2026 | DMK may give Left parties six seats each, seal deal today

CHENNAI: Even as the Left parties are trying to get more seats from DMK than the six each they got in the 2021 Assembly election, the ruling party is aiming to complete its seat-share talk with CPI and CPM on Wednesday by offering the same number of seats (six each).

While both the Left parties wanted an increase of one seat each from last time, the DMK was trying to reduce that count by one (five each).

On Tuesday, the CPM met DMK’s seat-sharing committee at Anna Arivalayam and reiterated demand for more seats.

After the negotiation, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam met reporters and said that the talks were going on smoothly. “The committee told us that they would have a word with the CM and get back to us by tonight.”

Earlier, Shanmugam had questioned what’s wrong in asking for more seats when the Congress could get more seats than last time.

When asked about it again, CPM leader Shanmugam said that they were not bothered about how much the Congress or the DMDK gets in the DMK-led SPA alliance.

Meanwhile, DMK sources said that they might allocate the same six seats each that they contested in the 2021 Assembly election.