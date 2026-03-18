TN Assembly polls 2026 | Parties Step Up Minority Outreach with Iftar, free Sahar meals

TIRUCHY: With schedule for Assembly elections out, political parties are using Ramzan Iftar to reach out to minority communities, using the gatherings as a platform to signal inclusivity and consolidate support.

On Monday, the Tiruchy city district unit of AIADMK organised an Iftar feast near Chathiram bus stand under the leadership of former deputy mayor J Srinivasan.

Senior functionaries and party organising secretaries were present at the event, which party sources described as part of a broader effort to reconnect with minority voters in urban pockets.

The AIADMK's Iftar comes close on the heels of a similar event attended by DMK principal secretary KN Nehru on Sunday. With Tiruchy city having a sizeable Muslim population, such events have become a regular fixture in the political calendar every year.

KMK Habibur Rahman, district president (Tiruchy South) of the IUML, who organised the Tennur Iftar, emphasised that the primary objective was not political mobilisation but fostering communal harmony."The essence of these gatherings has always been about unity.

In recent times, with concerns over the rise of divisive forces, it is important to strengthen bonds between communities. People from various backgrounds participated, not just political representatives," he said.