TN Assembly polls 2026 | Parties Step Up Minority Outreach with Iftar, free Sahar meals

TIRUCHY: With schedule for Assembly elections out, political parties are using Ramzan Iftar to reach out to minority communities, using the gatherings as a platform to signal inclusivity and consolidate support.
On Monday, the Tiruchy city district unit of AIADMK organised an Iftar feast near Chathiram bus stand under the leadership of former deputy mayor J Srinivasan.
Senior functionaries and party organising secretaries were present at the event, which party sources described as part of a broader effort to reconnect with minority voters in urban pockets.
The AIADMK's Iftar comes close on the heels of a similar event attended by DMK principal secretary KN Nehru on Sunday. With Tiruchy city having a sizeable Muslim population, such events have become a regular fixture in the political calendar every year.
KMK Habibur Rahman, district president (Tiruchy South) of the IUML, who organised the Tennur Iftar, emphasised that the primary objective was not political mobilisation but fostering communal harmony."The essence of these gatherings has always been about unity.
In recent times, with concerns over the rise of divisive forces, it is important to strengthen bonds between communities. People from various backgrounds participated, not just political representatives," he said.
However, party insiders said that the scale and vibrancy of this year's DMK-linked event were also intended to showcase the strength of the ruling party's rapport with minorities. "There was a conscious effort to bring in participation from across communities to demonstrate the alliance's outreach and inclusivity," said a senior DMK leader who did not wish to be identified.
Religious leaders, meanwhile, sought to maintain a neutral stance. Tiruchy town khazi Jalil Sultan said that while such gatherings often see the presence of political leaders, there is no attempt to influence voting behaviour.
"We do not ask people to support any particular party. We only speak about the importance of communal harmony and caution against divisive tendencies. Our Iftar events are inclusive – we invite all major parties, including DMK, AIADMK, Congress and BJP," he said.
In contrast, AIADMK sources pointed out that no major Muslim political parties participated in their Chathiram event. However, several influential members from various jamaaths attended, lending the programme local significance. Party leaders maintained that the initiative was aimed at grassroots engagement rather than alliance-building.
Even relatively new political formations are seeking to make their presence felt. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has planned an Iftar on Wednesday. A party cadre said that apart from hosting the event, the party has also been distributing sahar meals every morning to economically weaker members of the minority community.
As election heat goes up by a few notches, the growing prominence of Iftar gatherings underscores how cultural and religious occasions are increasingly being woven into political strategies, with parties seeking to balance community outreach with electoral messaging.