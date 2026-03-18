TN Assembly polls 2026 | TV channel for TN govt among MDMK’s promises

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday released the party’s election manifesto listing out several welfare and policy promises.

Besides various welfare and developmental measures, the manifesto stressed on strict action against those responsible for custodial deaths.

The party further reiterated its stance that officials responsible for the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest should be punished as per findings of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report.

On law and order, the MDMK said it will press for strict laws to punish crimes against women, including life imprisonment for serious offences.

In the education sector, the party said it will oppose indirect implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 through schemes like ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’, implemented by the ruling DMK, the MDMK’s ally.

It called for the appointment of trained teachers through proper selection methods. The party also reiterated its stand for exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET.

The party said it will raise its voice to speed up river-linking projects.

One of the key proposals is to set up a dedicated television channel for the state government. The party said the channel will showcase Tamil history, science and culture, and help people understand the richness of Tamil heritage.

For farmers, the MDMK promised to seek an increase in the crop loan limit to Rs 5 lakh. It also stressed the need to promote natural farming to reduce the harmful effects of chemical fertilisers. Further, the party said it will push for the supply of edible oils through fair price shops.