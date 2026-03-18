TN govt restructures highways department to improve efficiency

COIMBATORE: A few days ago, in a major administrative reform, the Tamil Nadu government ordered a restructuring of the highways department, integrating its key functional wings to enhance efficiency, balance workload, and speed up project execution across the state.

The move brings together four major wings, namely, Construction and Maintenance (C&M), Projects, Rural Roads & NABARD, and Metro, under a unified structure. These will now function through four newly created regional zones headquartered in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore, each led by a chief engineer.

The highways department currently maintains nearly 70,000 km of roads spread across 38 districts. Apart from road construction and upkeep, the department handles complex infrastructure works such as high-level bridges, railway overbridges (RoBs), road overbridges, underpasses, foot overbridges, and bypass roads.

Until now, all four wings operated independently with their headquarters located in Chennai. Chief engineers were required to oversee projects across the state, often travelling long distances, leading to delays and inefficiencies. Officials pointed out that overlapping administrative boundaries and uneven distribution of work had resulted in significant operational challenges.

"The same officers had to repeatedly cover vast distances for inspections, which consumed time and slowed decision-making," a senior official explained. "There was also an imbalance in workload. While the Construction and Maintenance Wing had continuous work, other wings like Projects and Rural Roads had fewer assignments during certain periods."