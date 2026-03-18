Vandalur zoo mourns the death of three tiger cubs and celebrity chimp

CHENNAI: Three tiger cubs in Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), born after a gap of five years, died just days after birth due to suspected inexperience of their mom. The zoo is also mourning the loss of one of its most beloved residents, Gowri, a 35-year-old chimpanzee regarded as a “celebrity” among visitors.

While some sources alleged negligence, Zoo Director T Ritto Cyriac dismissed the charge and described the tiger cub deaths as part of the natural challenge of zoo management.

“The cubs were healthy, but the mother was a first-time parent and did not know how to care for them. Such incidents are common both in the wild and in captivity, where survivability is inherently low,” he said.

The director noted that breeding had recently been reintroduced after a gap to strengthen the zoo’s animal exchange programme. “We allowed breeding to increase numbers and facilitate exchanges with other zoos,” he said.