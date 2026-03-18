Vandalur zoo mourns the death of three tiger cubs and celebrity chimp

CHENNAI: Three tiger cubs in Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), born after a gap of five years, died just days after birth due to suspected inexperience of their mom. The zoo is also mourning the loss of one of its most beloved residents, Gowri, a 35-year-old chimpanzee regarded as a “celebrity” among visitors.
While some sources alleged negligence, Zoo Director T Ritto Cyriac dismissed the charge and described the tiger cub deaths as part of the natural challenge of zoo management.
“The cubs were healthy, but the mother was a first-time parent and did not know how to care for them. Such incidents are common both in the wild and in captivity, where survivability is inherently low,” he said.
The director noted that breeding had recently been reintroduced after a gap to strengthen the zoo’s animal exchange programme. “We allowed breeding to increase numbers and facilitate exchanges with other zoos,” he said.
Zoo now left with two male chimpanzees
“Unfortunately, these cubs died within a couple of days of birth,” Zoo Director T Rito Cyriac said.
Gowri, part of a chimpanzee pair brought from Singapore in 2005, succumbed to complications arising from diabetes despite years of treatment and intensive monitoring. Her death marks the end of an era for the zoo, where she had long been a major attraction.
The zoo is now left with two male chimpanzees — Gombe (40) and Aditya (4). Aditya, born to Gowri and Gombe, is already a favourite among visitors, and authorities are exploring options to find female companions for them.
Cyriac described Gowri’s death as a significant loss. “We tried all we could to save her. There was no reference treatment protocol available globally. She died on March 15,” he said. Veterinarian Dr K Sridhar said managing Gowri’s condition had been particularly challenging.
“She was diagnosed with diabetes about two-and-a-half years ago, and we have been trying to manage her sugar levels with medication. Unlike humans, we cannot frequently take blood samples, so we relied on urine tests,” he explained.
“She was not cooperative with oral medication, even when mixed with food. The disease had reached a terminal stage, and despite consulting international experts in Africa, we could not save her,” he added.
Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, currently in New Delhi for a meeting with the Central Zoo Authority, said the zoo has a state-of-the-art veterinary care unit and is expanding its conservation efforts.
“We are designing a scientific captive breeding programme for select species such as the golden jackal and Bengal fox at Salem zoo, and pangolin and hedgehog at Amirthi zoo in Vellore. These animals will not be displayed to the public and will be kept with minimal human imprint, with the aim of eventual release into the wild where feasible,” he said.
Inexperience led to death?
The cubs were healthy, but the mother was a first-time parent and did not know how to care for them. Zoo director said such incidents are common in wild and in captivity
Chimp Gowri had diabetes
Veterinarian Sridhar said managing Gowri’s condition had been challenging after she was diagnosed with diabetes about two years ago