19-year-old dies of cardiac arrest 10 days after delivering baby in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A 19-year-old woman died, who delivered a baby on March 9, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as K Mahalakshmi from Veeravanallur. She was married to one Kodimuthu of Seethaparpanallur last year.

Mahalakshmi was residing in her parental house for the past few months and was admitted to TvMCH where she delivered a baby at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on March 9.

She was admitted at the hospital for more than a week and recently got discharged on Tuesday.

“However, Mahalakshmi developed high blood pressure and breathing difficulties on Wednesday morning. The private hospital where her relatives took her referred her to TvMCH. However, she died of cardiac arrest in TvMCH,” hospital sources said.