CPI settles for five seats, CPM weighs solo run in TN assembly elections

CHENNAI: After days of negotiations, the CPI settled for five seats, one less than the number of seats it contested in the 2021 Assembly elections, as a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Wednesday.

However, the state committee of CPM, the other Left ally of the DMK, has decided not to accept anything less than the six seats that the party had contested in 2021. The party said it may even go it alone if the seat count goes below six.

The CPM committee, which met on Wednesday, discussed the DMK’s offer of five seats. A member, speaking on anonymity, said that none of the state committee members were in favour of accepting five seats.

The committee also discussed the probability of contesting alone. “If our demand is not met, the committee has decided not to accept any seats from the DMK and to contest on its own in a limited number of constituencies where its winnability is high,” a committee member told TNIE. The member also referred to the 1998 Lok Sabha elections when the party contested in two seats and supported the DMK-led alliance in the remaining 37 seats.

The member said it was not new for the party to contest in such a manner and support the alliance elsewhere. CPM, which originally demanded seat in two digits, later lowered its demand to seven seats.

Earlier on Wednesday, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan signed the seat-sharing agreement at the DMK headquarters.