DMK leader PTR banks on transparency in Madurai Central as civic issues, tax scam cast shadow

MADURAI: DMK minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), who held the Finance and IT portfolios in the state cabinet, was the only member of the legislative Assembly to release a performance report to the public in his Madurai Central constituency.

The public, who were appreciative of this initiative, saw it as a mode of ensuring transparency in public administration. On the flipside, the recent tax scam in Madurai Corporation and the arrest of his former PA could play spoil sport for his victory. PTR himself has already responded to this, saying that all who are involved in the scam will be brought before the law.

Located in the heart of the temple city, the Madurai Central constituency is a predominantly urban segment characterised by dense residential neighbourhoods, temple zones and busy commercial establishments. Areas surrounding the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple form the core part of the constituency, where trade, retail markets, transport services and temple tourism drive much of the local economy.

The constituency presents a diverse socio-economic profile. Affluent neighbourhoods such as SS Colony coexist with working-class localities, including Thathaneri and Aruldosspuram. Scheduled Caste habitations are spread across areas such as Melavasal, Subramaniapuram and Simmakkal. Yadavars, Mukkulathors, Naidus and minorities form the major community groups. PTR is widely expected to run for the third consecutive term from Madurai Central.