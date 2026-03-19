DMK leader PTR banks on transparency in Madurai Central as civic issues, tax scam cast shadow

MADURAI: DMK minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), who held the Finance and IT portfolios in the state cabinet, was the only member of the legislative Assembly to release a performance report to the public in his Madurai Central constituency.
The public, who were appreciative of this initiative, saw it as a mode of ensuring transparency in public administration. On the flipside, the recent tax scam in Madurai Corporation and the arrest of his former PA could play spoil sport for his victory. PTR himself has already responded to this, saying that all who are involved in the scam will be brought before the law.
Located in the heart of the temple city, the Madurai Central constituency is a predominantly urban segment characterised by dense residential neighbourhoods, temple zones and busy commercial establishments. Areas surrounding the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple form the core part of the constituency, where trade, retail markets, transport services and temple tourism drive much of the local economy.
The constituency presents a diverse socio-economic profile. Affluent neighbourhoods such as SS Colony coexist with working-class localities, including Thathaneri and Aruldosspuram. Scheduled Caste habitations are spread across areas such as Melavasal, Subramaniapuram and Simmakkal. Yadavars, Mukkulathors, Naidus and minorities form the major community groups. PTR is widely expected to run for the third consecutive term from Madurai Central.
Residents and traders, however, have expressed mixed reactions regarding the current regime, appreciating certain development initiatives while also pointing to a few civic challenges which remain unresolved, including the need for a comprehensive stormwater drainage network to prevent monsoon flooding, reliable drinking water supply in older neighbourhoods, and demands for expanded employment opportunities through the growth of the IT sector in Madurai.
Praising PTR’s accessibility, one resident from SS Colony, Kudanthai Ramakrishnan (79), said: “The incumbent regularly meets residents and has taken steps to improve basic amenities in the constituency. However, more development is needed in upgrading roads, underground drainage and drinking water supply.” He added that establishing a government college within the constituency remains a long-standing demand.
Social activist Vaigai M Raja from Mela Ponagaram raised environmental concerns involving the Vaigai River. “In many parts of the Vaigai riverbanks falling under this constituency, mixing of sewage into the river continues. Authorities should address civic issues like UGD, roads and stormwater drainage on a priority basis,” he said.
Traders have also voiced concerns over delays in the redevelopment of the Periyar Commercial Complex near the Periyar Bus Stand. A Karupandi, leader of a traders’ association, said that more than 400 traders vacated their shops in 2019 to facilitate the redevelopment project. “While it is appreciated that the decades-old complex was upgraded by the TN government, the complex has not been reopened even after several years, forcing traders to wait,” he said.
Stating that the Madurai Central constituency remains a stronghold of the DMK, party functionary R Karthik said, “The constituency has 16 wards, of which DMK has won in 13, while the remaining three are held by alliance partners such as the Congress and communists. This clearly reflects the party’s dominance in the constituency. Compared to the previous two elections, the incumbent’s vote share has steadily increased, and we are confident of securing a victory again in the upcoming election with a significant margin.”
AIADMK sources said the party is likely to field the DMK’s former deputy mayor of Madurai Corporation, P M Mannan, who is a loyalist of the M K Alagiri camp and joined the two-leaves party only in February, against PTR. Another probable candidate in the AIADMK camp is M Jeyabal, who lost to PTR in the 2016 election by a narrow margin of around 5,000 votes.
Countering the DMK’s confidence, AIADMK youth wing state deputy secretary M Senthilkumar expressed confidence that the party could reclaim the seat if it fields its own candidate. “In 2016, we realised that a few booth-level agents had failed to work effectively. This time, we have strengthened our booth-level network. If AIADMK fields its own candidate, we are confident of securing a victory,” he said. He also said that PTR’s style of politics does not suit this constituency and pointed to the alleged taxation fraud case.