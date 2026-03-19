ECI rolls out voter-friendly measures in TN to ensure high turnout

CHENNAI: From seating arrangements at polling stations to real-time voter turnout updates, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is rolling out a series of voter-friendly measures in Tamil Nadu aimed at making voting more comfortable, accessible and transparent in the upcoming election.

With most polling booths located in educational institutions, officials said efforts are under way to provide seating facilities for voters to ensure a more comfortable experience, particularly for the elderly and persons with disabilities. The commission is also exploring the concept of green polling booths in select locations, with reduced use of disposable materials.

Besides, polling stations will have mobile deposit facilities, while voter information slips will prominently display serial and part numbers to make identification easier. In a significant move, 100% webcasting will be carried out from all polling stations for effective monitoring. The ECI is also stepping up outreach efforts to attract young voters through audio-visual jingles and campaigns involving icons and celebrities.

In a bid to increase accessibility, the commission is encouraging the setting up of polling booths within multi-storey residential complexes, provided residents come forward to offer space. So far, 14 such locations have been identified across Tamil Nadu, most of them in Chennai, though officials noted that response from residents has been limited.