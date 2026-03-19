ECI’s new booth expense rule draws flak from DMK, AIADMK

COIMBATORE: Political parties have expressed disappointment over the new expense rule by the Election Commission for booths set up outside the polling stations. As per the new rule, expenditure for booths set up outside the polling stations will be included in the individual account of the candidates.

Parties, including the DMK and AIAMDK, raised objection for the new rule during a meeting held in Coimbatore on Wednesday, claiming it would incur more expenditure on their account.

S Anbuchezhiyan, legal wing organiser of the DMK, said, “Till the last election, the expenditure for setting up booths set up by political parties to help the voters was not included in the account of the party candidate concerned. For the first time, the ECI has announced to include it in the account of the candidate. We have strongly objected to bringing the expenditure into the candidate’s account. Political parties set up booths near the polling stations to assist all voters irrespective of parties. Including the expense on the candidate’s account will inflate the expenditure.”

Anbuchezhiyan said that they have also expressed concerns over vehicle rentals and the fixed flex banner cost in the rate guidelines provided by the election commission.

“The flex print for a digital photo costs Rs 100. However, the normal cost incurred for it is Rs 35. Also, the cost fixed by the ECI for hiring cars, buses and erecting stages is higher than that in the market,” he added.