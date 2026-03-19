From shades to speakers, party cars get tricked out for summer poll trail in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: With the Assembly election date announced and the summer heat starting to rise, campaign vehicles in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai are being readied with additional sun shades.

In workshops and sheds across both districts and a few other places in the central region of the state, open vehicles are being fitted with foldable canopies, while sound systems powered by inverters are being installed alongside. Parties and candidates, even before the campaign formally picks up pace, have begun quietly getting their vehicles road-ready for the long days ahead.

Across Tiruchy, senior DMK leaders including K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have begun preparing customised jeep-type campaign vans which they regularly use. Sources said that Nehru, who represents Tiruchy West, has arranged for two vehicles fitted with alliance party flags, while also ordering a new vehicle even as an older one is being refurbished.

The NTK had announced its candidates months in advance, preparations are more visible. In Thiruverumbur, NTK candidate ‘Jallikattu’ Rajesh is set to kick off his campaign from Suriyur on Wednesday and has readied two new vehicles. Both vehicles have interiors finished in green, reflecting the party’s farmer symbol.

“These vehicles are essential in a constituency like Thiruverumbur, which has a mix of rural and urban pockets. We can cover multiple areas in a day and also reach people well before other parties finalise their candidates,” said Rajesh. The vehicles have been fitted with speakers, microphones and inverter facilities to support long hours of campaigning.

At a workshop in Cantonment, technicians are working round-the-clock, fitting amplifiers and speakers onto campaign vehicles for Rajesh. “We make sure the sound is clear for speeches, but also good enough for campaign songs,” said a shop owner who said the audio systems altogether cost Rs 40,000.