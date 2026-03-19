Heavy rain brings relief to Nagapattinam but waterlogging, sewage woes disrupt normal life

NAGAPATTINAM: Heavy rain lashed Nagapattinam and surrounding coastal villages for three hours on Wednesday morning and Vedaranyam for about three hours in the afternoon. The downpour brought a much-needed respite from the scorching heat while simultaneously disrupting normal life in several areas exposing persistent civic issues.

Traffic movement slowed across the town as vehicles manoeuvred through waterlogged roads even as pedestrians had a tough time.

"The rain has disrupted normal life in multiple locations, notably near the Nagapattinam New Bus Stand, near Devi Cinemas and Kariyangudi Chetti Theru where rainwater mixed with sewage stagnated on roads," said CPM town secretary K Venkatesan.

"Lack of proper outlets for rainwater has led to stagnant pools on streets. Mixing of sewage has been a persistent issue always," he added.

Responding to the issue, Municipal Commissioner Leena Simon said the overflow was caused by a fault in the motor pumping system at the sewage treatment plant in Sellur. She said repair works are under way and are expected to be completed within a day or two.

Residents of tsunami rehabilitation housing localities in municipality areas expressed concern over their living conditions. "The rain is much needed, but, the houses we live in are still in the same deteriorating condition as always. Officials have inspected the area to offer assistance to repair these houses. However, since the model code of conduct is in place, it won't happen anytime soon," said R Pasupathi Sakya, district coordinator of TMBSP, who lives in Ambedkar Nagar.

Farmers, however, welcomed the rain, saying it would help revive Thaladi crops that were close to a wilting stage due to inadequate water. "The rain has come at the right time and is expected to support crop recovery without affecting the upcoming harvest," said SR Tamilselvan of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.