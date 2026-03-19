Madras HC declares war on karuvelam, two ex-judges to monitor drive

CHENNAI: A special division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to implement a project, ‘Sezhumai Karuvoolam’ (prosperous repository), for the eradication of the “obnoxious invasive species” of seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) from private and public lands across Tamil Nadu.

Private landowners shall remove the species within 30 days from date of the order, failing which, block development officers or any such officials may be deputed to carry out the exercise, and the costs shall be recovered from the owners, the bench stated.

“As per the Tamil Nadu Policy on Invasive Plants and Ecological Restoration, Prosopis juliflora in all its forms – whether trees, plants or roots – shall be mechanically uprooted, removed and disposed of from its location. Wherever possible, native species shall be planted, cared for and grown and the project shall be titled ‘Sezhumai Karuvoolam’,” the bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

The orders were passed on a batch of petitions, including one moved by MDMK general secretary Vaiko who had argued the case as a party-in-person.

Senior counsel P Wilson, assisted by special government pleader T Seenivasan, represented certain official respondents, including the chief secretary.