MKU students, SFI members protest over ‘false promise’ of co-ed status

MADURAI: Students of a private self-financing college in Virudhunagar, along with members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), staged a sit-in protest at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) demanding action against the college management for allegedly misleading them over co-education status.

The students claimed that the management admitted male students over the past three years by assuring them that the institution would soon be granted co-educational status. They also urged the university to transfer them to alternative centres to write the upcoming April semester examinations.

Speaking to TNIE, a final-year student, who wished to remain anonymous, said that around 149 male students are currently enrolled in the college, including 51 final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students. “We were repeatedly promised that the college would soon become co-educational. But now, with exams approaching, our future is uncertain.

Despite raising complaints with authorities, including the District Collector, no concrete action has been taken,” he said. He further alleged that the management has been restricting students from attending classes in recent days. Responding to the issue, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education V. Kalaiselvi said that the college’s application for co-educational status is under process.