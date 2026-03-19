More services from Mettupalayam station upon completion of works

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi-Coimbatore morning train could be extended up to Mettupalayam soon after the completion of infrastructural development works at the latter station, said railway officials.

S Basha, a resident of Ramappa Road in Mettupalayam and general secretary of CITU, had requested the Railways to extend the service to Mettupalayam for the benefit of the residents of Pollachi and Mettupalayam.

He has sent petitions to the Public Grievances Cell of the Salem Division.

The Railway, in a reply, stated that the proposal is not feasible currently due to development works being carried out at the Mettupalayam station. Also, the Mettupalayam-Shoranur service could be restored once these works are over.

M Vasudevan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) of Salem Railway Division, in another reply, said introduction of long-distance trains from Mettupalayam to Bangalore and Mettupalayam to Kerala are under consideration since no trains are being operated after the departure of the Mettupalayam-Chennai train at 9.10 pm (Nilgiri Express).

"The Mettupalayam station looks deserted after the departure of Nilgiri Express as there is no more train service. If trains reaching Coimbatore railway station could be diverted to Mettupalayam, people in and around Mettupalayam who rely on bus services will benefit," said Basha.