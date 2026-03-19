NGO comes up with model law to stop ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Pitching for a standalone law to curb ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu, human rights organisation ‘Evidence’ on Wednesday submitted a model bill on the same to the very commission constituted by the state government to come up with measures to prevent such crimes.

In a representation to retired Madras High Court judge K N Basha, who heads the government’s three-member commission, Evidence Executive Director A Kathir stressed the need for a stronger legal framework beyond the provisions offered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. According to data submitted by the NGO, 59 people were murdered in the name of caste pride in Tamil Nadu between 2017 and 2025. Since 2014, Evidence stated that it has documented 42 such cases, compiling nearly 750 pages of legal records.

In several of the cases, where both the victim and the accused belong to the BC or MBC communities, offences are not registered as caste crimes, resulting in weak prosecution and acquittals, Kathir said.

While the Supreme Court, in the Shakti Vahini case (2018), issued guidelines to prevent ‘honour killings’, these have not been effectively implemented, the NGO stated. “The crimes are not just limited to murder; they include torture, kidnapping and forced confinement of inter-caste couples,” the representation added.

Kathir later told TNIE, “The draft not only deals with ‘honour killings’ but also addresses kangaroo courts, where caste groups issue illegal orders, and practices like blocking bank accounts to stop couples from continuing their relationship.”

When enquired, Justice Basha said that Evidence has provided effective inputs. The commission is interacting with persons affected by ‘honour killings’ to understand their experiences and the causes behind such crimes, he added.