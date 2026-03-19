No alliance talks with TVK, says AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader K T Rajenthra Bhalaji has dismissed as speculation that his party had approached the Vijay-led TVK for an alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

He said the actor's political foray would not disrupt the existing political landscape, asserting that the AIADMK remains the only formidable alternative to the ruling DMK.

"AIADMK leaders have not gone to him for talks. If no one joins hands, one must stand alone, and we are prepared for that," Bhalaji told reporters, adding that the party's core strength remains unshaken.

The former minister emphasised that Vijay's entry would not dent the AIADMK's traditional vote bank.

"The AIADMK vote bank will never erode or break. The people are ready to vote for the 'Two Leaves' symbol. The resentment against the current DMK regime will naturally turn into support for Edappadi K Palaniswami," he said.

Asked about the perceived delay in the party's own alliance and seat-sharing announcements, Bhalaji maintained that there was no "deadlock".

He noted that the party is maintaining the strategic patience practised during the time of late leader Jayalalithaa, waiting for an "auspicious time" to finalise and announce their candidates.

Bhalaji reiterated that the public sentiment is firmly behind Palaniswami's return as Chief Minister, regardless of new entrants in the political fray.