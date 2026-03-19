PMK founder Ramadoss to decide on alliance in couple of days

PMK founder S Ramadoss will announce the party’s alliance position for the Tamil Nadu elections within a couple of days, party honorary president GK Mani said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a day-long meeting of the PMK administrative committee chaired by Ramadoss in Tindivanam. According to party sources, key issues discussed included alliance strategy for the polls, winnable constituencies, and a court case related to the party symbol.

“The party founder will announce the alliance in a couple of days. I can’t say with whom the party will tie up,” Mani said.

Stalin interviews OPS for Theni poll ticket

DMK president and CM MK Stalin on Wednesday interviewed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the ruling party, as part of the DMK’s ongoing exercise to screen aspirants for the Assembly elections. Panneerselvam, a former AIADMK leader, has applied for a DMK ticket to contest from his home constituency of Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

The DMK had begun interviewing aspirants earlier this week, with candidates from Puducherry appearing before the panel on Tuesday. On Wednesday, aspirants from southern districts, including Theni, were called for the interview.