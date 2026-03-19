Taxi operators protest as poll officials hire private vehicles in Tamil Nadu

NILGIRIS: Members of the Nilgiris Tourists Cars and Maxi Cabs Drivers Welfare Association staged a protest at the office of the Gudalur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Wednesday, condemning poll officials for overlooking them while assigning vehicles for election work, including inspection visits by static surveillance teams.

Taxi drivers and owners in the Nilgiris district alleged that vehicles for election-related duties are being hired through a private individual instead of local registered operators.

The Gudalur RDO informed the protesters that the decision to hire vehicles was taken at the state level. A taxi driver from Gudalur, with over a decade of experience, said that after drivers in Coonoor staged a protest and suspended their services on Tuesday, officials began hiring vehicles through other means. "We are left without work," he said.

S Govardhan, president of the association, stated that government officials typically hire local taxis for visits by senior officials and VVIPs, especially during tourist seasons. He criticised the current arrangement, saying that awarding contracts to private individuals has left thousands of drivers and owners without livelihood.

According to him, nearly 4,000 taxis and maxi cabs operate across Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, Kotagiri, and Gudalur, and excluding them from election duty directly impacts their livelihood.

He further alleged that earlier, RTO officials and motor vehicle inspectors would compel drivers to provide services during VVIP visits, even threatening penalties or permit cancellation. "Why are they not approaching us now for election-related work?" he questioned.

Another association member alleged that the private individual responsible for hiring vehicles is favouring known persons and charging a commission of Rs 750 to Rs 1,000 per vehicle per day.