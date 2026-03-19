Thermal plants go full throttle as power demand goes up with rising temperature in TN

CHENNAI: To ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state even as consumption increases with the rising mercury level, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) will be operating its coal-based thermal power plants at maximum Plant Load Factor (PLF) in the coming days, officials said.

A senior TNPGCL official told TNIE that the power utility operates coal-based thermal plants in north Chennai, Mettur and Thoothukudi, with a total installed capacity of 5,120 MW.

“At present, the average PLF across all units ranges between 60% and 75%, generating about 84 million units (MU) of power daily. However, the recently commissioned 800 MW North Chennai Stage III unit is currently operating at around 50% capacity,” the official said.

To meet the expected peak summer demand, the corporation has planned to increase the PLF by at least 5% to 10%. This would also help the power distribution corporation reduce dependence on costly power purchases from private sources, officials added.

Another official told that all chief engineers and superintending engineers have been instructed to closely monitor the functioning of power plants. “They have been asked to keep a strict watch on technical aspects such as boilers and turbines to avoid any disruption in generation. We are also taking steps to gradually increase output from the North Chennai Stage III unit in the coming days,” the official said.