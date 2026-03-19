TN farmers oppose Centre’s missive on MSP incentive

THANJAVUR: Citing a recent letter sent by the Union Finance ministry to Kerala asking the state government to consider discontinuing the practice of paying incentive to farmers over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP), for procurement of paddy, the Tamil Nadu farmers association said farmers are not getting remunerative prices as the input costs have increased.

In the letter to the Chief Secretary of Kerala dated January 9, 2026, the Secretary (Expenditure) of Union Finance Ministry pointed out that in recent years bumper production of wheat and paddy has resulted in stocks exceeding the requirement of Public Distribution System (PDS) and other contingency needs. The increasing surplus every year, creating a significant and recurring burden on the exchequer, the letter stated.

The letter further noted that incentives given by state governments will result in increase in the sowing area and subsequently increase production. Pointing out that the wheat and paddy are comparatively water and fertilizer incentive crops, their disproportionate cultivation will result in adverse situations including increased depletion of groundwater, soil degradation.

Pointing out that inadequate domestic production of oil seeds and pulses led to higher imports, the secretary asked Kerala to consider discontinuing the incentive for wheat and paddy. The secretary also asked authorities to shift the incentive to promote pulses, oil seeds and millets in line with national priorities like nutritional security.