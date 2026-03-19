TN SME units in deep water as West Asia conflict chokes input supplies, stalls exports

CHENNAI: With the West Asia conflict entering into the third week, small and medium industrial units in Tamil Nadu are facing mounting disruption in the form of choked supplies of critical inputs and stalled exports.

At Aspick, a fabrication unit on the outskirts of Chennai, managing director Prabhakar is dealing with a growing pile-up of finished goods following the abruptly halt of shipments to Egypt and Iraq. The shop floor is stacked with stainless steel equipment, including large cyclones used in biofuel processing, meant for overseas clients.

“These are export orders from an Austrian company with an Indian subsidiary, but shipping lines are no longer accepting cargo to these destinations,” he said.

With despatches stalled, the firm has been forced to move the bulky units into storage to free up production space, adding, in turn, to costs. Each unit costs roughly Rs 30 lakh to manufacture, with payments linked to delivery.

“If we can’t clear this inventory, we can’t take on new orders,” Prabhakar said.

Tightening supply chains have triggered an acute shortage of industrial gas cylinders, used in CNC cutting and MIG welding, as well.