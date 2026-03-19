TN will choose development over slander, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK MP C V Shanmugam made a distasteful remark invoking the name of an actress while criticising a scheme that the DMK had rolled out, Chief Minister M K Stalin took a jibe at the AIADMK, without naming the party, by stating that it has no achievements to speak of and no principles to act on.

In a post on X, sharing a video of his speech, Stalin asked which of the two political platforms was for Tamil Nadu. “On our platforms, we are talking about the achievements that are shaping Tamil Nadu’s future and those who have benefited from them with evidence. On the other side, those who have no achievements to speak of – and no policies to act on – are busy hurling abuses and slander!” he posted on X.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are watching everything. Our people will choose the dawn that brings progress,” he said.

In the video, the CM is seen and heard saying the number of people benefited from the DMK government’s schemes in the last five years.

He went on to list that 1.31 crore people have benefited from Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, 19.34 lakh from Chief Minister’s morning breakfast scheme; 6.95 lakh from the Pudhumai Penn scheme, 5.4 lakh from the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, 49.90 lakh from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, 2.56 crore from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and so on.