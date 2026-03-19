Writer Meena Kandasamy accuses DMK IT wing of keeping mum when she was harassed

CHENNAI: Writer Meena Kandasamy, in a post on ‘X’ on Wednesday, accused the DMK’s IT wing of not stepping in when she was “harassed” by third-party handles linked to the party’s IT wing.

She also accused its secretary, Minister TRB Rajaa, of not apologising. This followed her recent post stating that the DMK should not be brought back to power for the sake of women’s safety in the state.

In her earlier post, Meena had said that she had faced character assassination, malicious slander and coordinated attacks from the DMK’s IT wing, which was fascist in nature.

“No action was taken against those who gave the green light to these attacks. Instead, I felt shattered and silenced for the last few years. One of the men who abused me, I later learnt, had a personal obituary from MK Stalin’s own handle,” she said in the post.

After her post gained considerable traction on the platform, Meena, on Wednesday, alleged that she had been receiving calls from the office of TRB Rajaa, who had failed to own up or apologise for the cyberattacks she was subjected to. In contrast, when a section of NTK members launched a similar attack, Seeman had assured her that she was doing the right thing and that such incidents would not happen again.

The AIADMK’s IT wing, through a post on ‘X’ later in the day, asked if using cyber henchmen to abuse and hurt women who questioned them was the DMK’s way of upholding feminism. Attempts to elicit a response from the DMK’s IT wing failed. Meena’s literary works have highlighted systemic violence and the people’s resistance against caste, gender and ethnic oppressions.