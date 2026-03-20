AI videos to digital avatars, TN political parties’ poll campaigns turn tech-savvy

TIRUCHY: With major political parties in Tamil Nadu embracing artificial intelligence, electioneering is fast evolving into a high-stakes digital contest. From AI-generated campaign videos to virtual recreations of iconic leaders, political parties are deploying new tools to shape voter perception, even as concerns over misinformation grow. Across parties, digital outreach has expanded sharply, with dedicated tech teams and content units producing rapid-response campaign material tailored for social media.

In Tiruchy, the AIADMK has a team of over 70 members, many of them youngsters experimenting with AI tools. However, the party is taking a cautious approach. “We are largely sticking to conventional formats as AI-generated content can sometimes drift away from reality. However, if there is direction from the central leadership, we do adopt it,” said M Kasiraman, AIADMK IT wing secretary, Tiruchy South.

He added that the party is focusing on videos highlighting unfulfilled promises of rivals. “We are also producing content based on current incidents, such as the recent death of a child allegedly due to lack of adequate services at a PHC in rural Tiruchy,” he noted.

In case of the Congress, the party is attempting to carve out a distinct narrative through its AI-driven election mascot ‘Rakayi’. It has also set up its first election war room in Tiruchy to handle local campaign strategy and counter online narratives.

L Rex, president of Congress Tiruchy urban unit, said the party would avoid cinematic-style content. “We are not going to create film-like videos with morphed faces of leaders. Instead, we plan to present conversations between common people or use ‘Rakayi’ to explain issues with facts,” he said.